Looking for a New Life Jacket? Notice the New Coast Guard Labeling

If you’ve looked at new life jackets recently, you might have noticed some changes.

The United States Coast Guard made significant changes in the way life jackets are labeled, with the intent of making it easier for consumers to pick the right jacket for the right activity. Those labels are starting to show up on life jackets available to consumers now.

Here’s a video that explains what’s new, and it also explains how life jackets are tested.

We also understand that the USCG is closer to recognizing the international approval standard that is carried by life jacket manufactures in countries like Australia and South Africa – ie Vaikobi and Mocke. We’ll be doing an update to our 2017 Mullet story on that as soon as we get all the details.