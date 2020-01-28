“Again!” Danny Ching and Kaimana Fly the Ama!

Today I had the pleasure of paddling with my 3year old daughter @kaimanaching. We made it 10miles and 2 1/2 hrs. It only took the promise of mermaids, narwhals and waves plus 1 yogurt break. Here is my favorite wave of the day. #kaimanagrace could not stop cheering and after every wave asked for one more. #sundayfunday at it’s finest. 🧜‍♀️ 🌊 😊 Great Day!!!! #shaka #daddysgirl #weekendwarrior #weekendwarriors #paddle #paddles #carbon #carbonfiber #daddydaughter #mauijimsunglasses #virusintl #puakeadesigns #outriggercanoe #oc1 #hippostick #hippostickherd #404basecamp #ocean #waves #canoesurfing