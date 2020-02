Our friends at SUPRacer just interviewed Travis Grant for their Paddlecast podcast.

4x Molokai champ and all-round legend of the sport Travis Grant dropped by the Paddlecast studio and shared insights into the early days of SUP, life in Hawaii, what motivates him to compete and if he’ll even be racing this year…

Listen Here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/32Dbdoj8xpAip7OvKtwu9z